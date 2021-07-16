Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are now husband and wife. After proposing to Disha while he was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14, the singer and television actress got engaged soon after the show wrapped. Within months of the same, the couple tied the knot at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai a while ago.

The first official photos of Rahul and Disha as the newlyweds have emerged on social media, and they look absolutely stunning.

Rahul Vaidya opted for a gold and white sherwani suit with a golden safa and a large necklace. On the other hand, Disha Parmar looked ethereal in a pinkish-red bridal ensemble with intriguing designs on the skirt, blouse, and dupatta. She completed her look with makeup fit for a princess and golden jewellery, and golden kaleera on her wrists. Needless to say, the star couple looks absolutely gorgeous on their D-Day.

In the pictures and videos making their way online, we get glimpses of Disha Patani making her bridal entry to Din Shagna Da from Phillauri. We also see Rahul Vaidya going down on his knee to slip a ring on his lover’s fingers. From exchanging varmalas to taking their elders’ blessing, we have got a glimpse of it all.

Take a look at some pictures and videos from Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar wedding function:

The star couple had announced their wedding date on social media a few weeks ago. They shared a joint statement reading, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July.”

Congratulations, Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar.

