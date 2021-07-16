The Big Picture With Ranveer Singh: Want To Be A Part Of The Show? It's Too Simple To Get In, Here's How!

Mumbai, 16th July 2021: A picture that speaks a thousand words can now get you millions. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, BYJU’S presents ‘The Big Picture’, India’s first-ever visual-based quiz show in association with Banijay Asia, Salman Khan Television and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V is set to open its registration process starting 17th July and the first question will go live at 9.30 pm on COLORS. The viewers can follow simple steps to complete the registration process and participate from the comfort of their homes by logging on to the Voot app, Voot.com or MyJio app.

Be ready to put your visual knowledge to the test and win ‘Big’ by following three simple steps.

STEP 1: Call for entries: The very first question will go on-air on 17th July at 9:30 PM on COLORS and a new question will be shared daily at 9.30 pm on the channel for the next 10 days until the 26th July. Each question will remain valid only for 24 hours from the time of its announcement and viewers can answer by filling up the required details on the Voot app, Voot.com or MyJio app.

STEP 2: Online Test: Of the viewers who answer the questions correctly, a few will be shortlisted through the randomizer system for the next round. The shortlisted candidates will be called and would be informed about the details of the online test. They would also get a link for the online test via SMS/Email before 8th August. On the test day, the candidate will have to log in via mobile number to attempt the test and will get 20 seconds each to answer 20 visual-based questions with 4 options. After answering all the questions, the user will be directed to a page wherein they will have to upload their introduction video basis the parameters shared with them.

STEP 3: On ground audition: The selected candidates who successfully qualify after passing the online test will be invited for a personal interview in either of the mentioned cities that include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. The candidates who get through all three levels will get a chance to be a part of the main show and change their fate.

Join the Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh in this ‘Tasveer se taqdeer tak’ ka khel!

BYJU’S presents, The Big Picture registrations open starting 17th July 2021.

