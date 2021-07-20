The Kapil Sharma Show is finally coming back to screens and fans can’t keep calm. The comedy show went off-air in February owing to multiple reasons. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and the rest of the cast is all set to treat fans with a new season. But unfortunately, Sumona Chakravarti is nowhere to be seen. Has she left the show? Read on for details.

Sumona has entertained fans with multiple characters in the past. She began the show as Kapil’s wife. After a twist, she was seen as Bhoori. Fans love the fact that she sportingly took jokes even on herself and her appearance to entertain the viewers. But it seems, the same may not be witnessed in TKSS‘ upcoming season.

Since a while now, The Kapil Sharma Show cast has been intriguing fans with fun BTS scenes and other promos as they gear up for a new season. Bharti Singh along with Sudesh Lehri will be returning to the show too along with Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and others. But fans have noticed that Sumona Chakravarti has been missing from these promos.

As per reports floating around the internet, it remains unclear if Sumona Chakravarti will be returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been in conversation with the makers regarding her role and other details. However, nothing has been finalised as of yet. There may be a possibility that she may not be seen in the new season.

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh recently shared the video with her whole cast as they were all decked up and making a grand entry.

“THE DREAM TEAM… is back !! SOON! Watch this space for more updates..,” Archana Puran Singh captioned the post.

