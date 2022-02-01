Like every season, Bigg Boss 15 is also making a lot of noise over its winner. While it was Tejasswi Prakash who bagged the winner trophy, many feel Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal were more deserving. A section is also accusing that the actress won since she’s the new face of Colors with Naagin 6. Scroll below for the runner-up’s reaction!

One cannot deny that Pratik may not have won the winning title, but he surely won hearts. His biscuit boy avatar even left Rakhi Sawant drooling. But more than that, it was his personality that even impressed actresses like Gauahar Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nia Sharma amongst others.

Many have been calling Tejasswi Prakash a ‘fixed’ winner. More so because of her Naagin 6 announcement, which has made many think that Colors favoured her since Teja is their new face. Partik Sehajpal in an interview with Bollywood Life reacted to the same and gave a dignified response.

Pratik Sehajpal said, “Yaar honestly, biased winner kya hai? I have given my all. I think everyone who was a part of the show has given their best. Sabko unki maa-baap ki duae lagi hai. So, the prayers and love that I have received I deserve that and I am getting more than that what I expected. I would not like to question who is getting what because I am getting what I deserve. Aur upar (god) jo baitha hai dene wala, woh mujhe poori tarah se de raha hai, in fact extra de raha hai. I am genuinely very grateful for that.”

Well, Pratik Sehajpal is anything but a sore loser! More power to him.

Tejasswi Prakash witnessed a saddening scenario where no one cheered for her after she won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

