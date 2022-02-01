A lot is being said ever since Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Many including Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Munmun Dutta went onto announce that Pratik Sehajpal is their only winner. Karan Kundrra fans have also been upset about his loss. Amidst it all, here’s what the winner has to say about the surround negativity.

For the unversed, a big announcement regarding Tejasswi’s next show was made on Bigg Boss 15. The actress not only won hearts inside the house, but also grabbed the role of the leading lady in Naagin 6. That made many feel that her victory was to garner her more followers before the show began.

Reacting to it all, Tejasswi Prakash told Times Of India, “No offense to anyone but I think I was offered Naagin because I was doing a good job on BB. I would have been offered Naagin even if I hadn’t won BB. Meri jeet meri jeet hai, mujhe naagin mila hai isliye mujhe jitaaya nahi hai. That’s not how it works. Nothing can take away from my win on BB. What I fail to understand is that if whatever happened with me didn’t happen in the previous season. So, there has to be an exception and I am that exception.”

Tejasswi Prakash continued, “Why it is so difficult for people to believe that there is a person who can bag a show like Naagin and can also be a brilliant player? People always saw me as a strong contender inside the house. They can put as much blame as they like on the channel that made them what they are, par aap pehle hi dinn se itna kyu darte the mujhse?”

Just not that, Teja reportedly also took a dig at Gauahar Khan questioning her victory. “I believe that I should trust the format of the show and desh ki janta ka pyaar that I am receiving. It doesn’t look fake to me. It is evident that I received more votes. Those doubting this season’s result should cry foul over the previous seasons’ results too,” she responded.

More power to Tejasswi Prakash!

