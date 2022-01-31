One of the most popular sitcoms in the Indian Television Industry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining its fans for more than a decade. The show has shattered many records in its run time and still goes on to air new and fresh episodes every week. Recently, the show managed to bag some insane rank on other platforms as well. Check them out below.

The first episode of the sitcom was released back on 28th July 2008. Since then the show has gone to bring a total of 3,368 episodes and is still running. Read on to know how the show is still super successful out there!

So, it was recently released in Amazon’s fire tv streaming trends for 2021 that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has ranked the most searched show on the OTT platform. It was noted that users have asked Alexa to play the sitcom once every minute, making it reach the number one spot.

Considering this, we can confirm that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah does enjoy a huge fanbase in India. On 11th August 2016, the show managed to even bag one of the most prestigious titles as it entered the Guinness Book of World records as the “Current longest-running TV sitcom.”

Meanwhile, it’s been almost 5 years since Dayaben aka Disha Vakani made her exit from the sitcom. Originally, the actress had taken a maternity break and makers believed that she would be back in 6 months or so. But things did not turn out well, as the negotiations between the team and the actress didn’t go down as planned.

The terms kept by Disha which were said to be led by her husband Mayur demanded a salary hike of 1.5 lakhs per episode. Along with this the negotiations also stated that the actress will only work for 3 hours a day. If that wasn’t enough the team was also asked to arrange a personal nursery for their newborn on the sets, with a nanny assigned to look out for the baby.

