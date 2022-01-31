Parth Samthaan became an household name by playing Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor recently featured in a sweet love track that gives off the purest vibes of Indian weddings. Titled Sabki Baaratein Aayi, the track features Zaara Yesmin as his on-screen love interest.

Advertisement

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, we asked Parth and Zaara about their dream proposals and the actors’ didn’t hold back while sharing the deets. For those who do not know, the above-mentioned track shows Samthaan’s character going down on his knees and popping the question before walking away with her in his arms.

Advertisement

Talking about how his dream proposal to his better half will be, Parth Samthaan said, “Damn. I haven’t thought about it. I mean… I haven’t thought about it. But yes, I want it to be special and innovative. Like something that hasn’t been done yet, like I want to be creative in it, so…” Continuing further, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said, “But I haven’t thought about it. Maybe like a yacht or something… I don’t know, maybe take it in the ocean, in the waters, to an island, somewhere I don’t know but…”

On being interrupted by his Sabki Baaratein Aayi co-star Zaara Yesmin that jungles are also a thing now, Parth Samthaan said, “Haa jungle also I could try I don’t mind. Zoo also I can try.”

On being asked how she envisions her dream proposal to be, Zaara Yesmin revealed, “Like every girl, I won’t say Paris for sure, but anywhere…” She continued, “The emotions should be there and it should be genuine. I won’t say like he has to go somewhere and arrange something, nothing like that. The main thing is that the love should be there and he should be genuine enough that he’s proposing and genuinely in love. That’s all.”

Check out Parth Samthaan and Zaara Yesmin’s interview with us here:

Feel free to share with us in the comments what you envision your proposal to be like!

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Creates History By Charging [Guess] Lakhs Per Episode Becoming The Highest-Paid Indian TV Actress?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube