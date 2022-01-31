After going on air on October 2, 2021, Bigg Boss 15 concluded on a grand note last night and saw Tejasswi Prakash take home the coveted prize. While the Naagin 6 actress took home the trophy, Pratik Sehajpal was announced the first runner-up while Karan Kundrra came in third.

Fans aren’t happy with the final positions of the BB15 housemates and have been vocal about it on social media. A certain section of netizens expected the battle between the final two to happen between Karan and Tejasswi, however, things did end up like that.

Now, a source – who was present on the Bigg Boss 15 sets, has revealed that Karan Kundra was distraught and cried a lot. The insider, while stating that Karan was visibly unhappy with his loss, opened up about Kundrra’s reaction to not winning the show. The insider told BollywoodLife, “Karan was really disappointed with the result. When he came out of the sets he was almost in tears. It was evident that he was crying.”

Continuing further, the person who was on set Bigg Boss 15 added, “In fact, Karan Kundrra skipped the after-party, which was held at the chalet of Salman Khan. He preferred to go home straight. He looked bit unwell too. Tejasswi Prakash went to the chalet but did not stay long. After partying for a while, she left saying she was feeling tired.” The source concluded, “Later, Karan changed and went to Tejasswi Prakash’s home in the morning to celebrate with her parents.”

A while ago, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account and shared a series of stories featuring him and Tejasswi Prakash celebrating the latter’s win. While the winner looked cute in a green oversized T-shirt and a set of track pants, Karan rocked a dark blue pajama set.

Do you think Karan Kundrra deserved to win Bigg Boss 15 or are you content with him as the show’s second runners-up? Let us know in the comments below.

