Bigg Boss 15 came to an end this weekend with a grand celebration that saw Tejasswi Prakash take home the winner’s trophy. A strong contender not only in BB15 but in BBOTT as well, Pratik Sehajpal came in second, while actor Karan Kundrra took third place. And now we have got to know that Pratik received a special gift from the show’s host, Salman Khan.

In a recent interview, post the controversial reality show’s completion, Pratik Sehajpal got candid about several things, including the Naagin 6 actress aka Teja taking home the winner’s title. While interacting with a publication, he got candid about what gift the Dabangg star gave him and advice. Read on.

In a post-show interview with Indian Express, Pratik Sehajpal spoke about the special gift he received from Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan. The show’s 1st runners-up revealed that the Bollywood superstar gifted him his T-shirt as a gesture and even shared some advice with him.

Pratik Sehajpal said, “He told me that building a body is fine but there are more things to focus on. Bhai also mentioned a very important thing to me. He said that if you want something, you should never hesitate to ask for it, even beg if needed. Salman bhai said that I go to any lengths if I need anything. I think that makes him the most loved man.” The Bigg Boss 15 finalist concluded by saying, “His humility and passion are so inspiring.”

Pratik Sehajpal took to his Instagram handle a while ago and thanked Salman for the T-shirt, his love and his support. The Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai. I hope you’re proud of me. @beingsalmankhan Dreams come true just gotta have faith”

