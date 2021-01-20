Ali Abbas Zafar’s OTT directorial debut Tandav has been the talk of the town lately. Now, comedian and Chief of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad, Raju Srivastava is slamming the show and actor Saif Ali Khan for hurting the sentiments of Hindu religion.

A video of Raju mocking the makers and Saif is going viral on social media platforms.

A Twitter user named Hussain Haidry shared the video of Raju Srivastava and he is clearly very upset about the same. The comedian says, “I have been saying this for a long time that Hindu feelings and sentiments are being mocked at. This is a conspiracy to defame the religion. Filmmakers and web show creators who are helming projects like Tandav should be ashamed of themselves.”

Chief of Uttar Pradesh Film Vikas Parishad. Giving a short and peaceful masterclass on "Indian" cinema 🤗 pic.twitter.com/thUhqESoLD — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) January 19, 2021

Raju continued, “How dare you make fun of Hindu deities? I dare you to make shows critiquing other religions. You won’t be able to do because you will be killed. Saif Ali Khan has been supporting this again and again because it’s given that Hindus are kind enough to forgive. But it’s time for stringent action. Merely removing a scene isn’t enough, perpetrators should be punished.”

Raju Srivastava has earlier been seen parodying Ramayana and Lord Brahma in his shows and there’s a section of fans on Twitter who are slamming the comedian for being a hypocrite in his stand.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar issued an apology to the audiences on his social media accounts on the backlash on Tandav and wrote, “Our sincere apologies. We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people.”

