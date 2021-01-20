We often believe what we see, but sometimes the truth is different. It mostly happens when we see a couple on screen together and their chemistry is undeniably strong, we often believe that they would make a great pair off-screen too. Something similar happened with Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan.

Advertisement

Their jodi is still one of the most iconic pairs of Indian television and still has a huge fan following among the audiences.

Advertisement

They were so real on the screen that it was difficult for their fans to believe that they actually hated each other in their real lives. Shweta Tiwari hated Cezanne Khan and not just that, she also threatened him to stop spreading the rumours about their relationship or else she would file a defamation case against him.

Once in an interview with Gr8 magazine, Shweta Tiwari spoke about her equation with Cezanne and said, “I have a lot of issues with Cezzane Khan… People write anything about him and me. Me and Cezzane had an affair?”

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress continued, “What nonsense! Has anyone ever seen us together anywhere? I supposedly had affairs with multiple guys! Really? When? Has anyone ever seen me at coffee shops or restaurants? Has anyone ever seen me at parties? I shoot for 40 days a month for KZK. Where in the world do I have the time for an affair? They even say that I recently patched up with him. Why the hell should I patch up with him? I hate him!!”

Shweta Tiwari also spoke about the rumours that were printed about her and Cezzane Khan and said, “I told him that if he continues to talk shit everywhere I’m going to sue him for defamation. After that, he keeps his distance from me. I couldn’t care less if he is having an affair with Subha or not!”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi’s Re-entry As Sirat Is Loved By Fans, Call Her Boss Lady In Boxing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube