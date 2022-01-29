2022 started on a great note, especially for the entertainment industry. With celebrities getting married to the love of their life including Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal and the most recent one is Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. It was actually Ankita Lokhande’s wedding with her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in December that started the wedding season for the celebrities. Now, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier today and got trolled by netizens for the most bizarre reason. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ankita looked pretty as a daisy in a yellow saree and accessorised her look with heavy bangles and a mangalsutra. Vicky on the other hand wore a black tuxedo and looked dashing as ever. The couple complemented each other in a beautiful way as they walked hand in hand posing for the paps. The actress was accompanied by her mother-in-law who was seen walking behind her and husband Vicky in the video.

Ankita Lokhande never misses an opportunity to make a statement entry in her ethnic wear and her yellow Leheriya saree stole the show for us. While we couldn’t get enough of Ankita and Vicky Jain, netizens trolled them brutally for their airport spotting and dropped nasty comments on social media.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s video here:

Reacting to the couple’s video, a user commented, “Haa madam divorce kab Lena hai.” Another user commented, “They looks the same like siblings… face structure ,eyes.” A third user commented, “I hate the way how women act very traditional after marriage ..even though they are not !!” A fourth user commented, “She’s cheap I hate her . She used Sushant sir’s name to get publicity .”

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain getting brutally trolled by netizens? Tell us in the comments below.

