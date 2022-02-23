Rakhi Sawant, for the longest time, has been a saviour for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss. Every time the TRP goes down, the makers end up sending the ‘entertainment queen’ inside the house. Kangana Ranaut is now also coming up with her reality show Lock Upp. It is the controversial actress’ husband Ritesh who has been offered the show. Scroll below for all the details.

Ritesh finally introduced himself as Rakhi’s husband during Bigg Boss 15. Soon after, there were rumours that he is actually a member of the Bigg Boss team. If that wasn’t enough, his ex-wife also filed an FIR against him over domestic violence and other charges.

All of this has surely made Ritesh a controversial figure. And when it comes to scandal, how can Kangana Ranaut even let it go? Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that her ex-husband Ritesh has been offered the Ekta Kapoor-created show. She also clarified that she hasn’t been approached yet.

Rakhi Sawant told ETimes TV, “Aya hi nahi hai, mujhe to offer nahi aaya. I do not know but mere husband Ritesh ko offer aya hai, my ex-husband. I do not know if he will participate or not. Meri baat nahi hui (I have not had a word with him). Mera abhi kuch nahi bataya (I have not been told anything about my participation). Mai to Ekta ji ke liye toh shayad mein jaon bhi lekin didi (Kangana Ranaut) ke liye na jaon mein (I might go for Ekta but not for sister).”

This is not the first time that Rakhi has slammed Kangana. She also previously backlashed the Queen actress over taking digs at Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss.

Would you want to see Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh this time in Lock Upp?

