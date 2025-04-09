Smita Patil is regarded as one of the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, and she has won several accolades in her career. She was a woman of substance who left a mark with her portrayal of strong and independent women. The actress has worked with some of the most prominent actors of that time, including Amitabh Bachchan, Amol Palekar, and more. However, this article is about the time when she had a bad dream about one of her co-stars who ended up in a near-fatal accident a day later. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Outside of her film career, Patil was deeply committed to women’s rights and social issues, frequently using her voice to promote meaningful change. In 1985, she was awarded the Padma Shri—India’s fourth-highest civilian honor—for her significant contributions to Indian cinema. Her commitment to socially relevant storytelling was further evident in films like Aakrosh, Arth, and Mirch Masala, all of which showcased her ability to take on roles that questioned societal conventions and brought important issues to light.

A series of powerful performances marked Smita Patil’s career. In addition, she has also experienced commercial success with films including Namak Halaal, Shakti, and Arth. In Namak Halaal, she was paired with Amitabh Bachchan, and the audience loved their chemistry. At the autobiography launch of Smita Patil, titled Smita Patil: A Brief Incandescence, shared an interesting incident. He revealed how the actress had a bad dream about Big B a day before his deadly accident on the sets of Coolie.

Amitabh Bachchan recalled, “I was in Bangalore shooting for ‘Coolie’ once. Late into the night, at around 2 am, I received a call in my hotel room. The receptionist informed me that it was Smita Patil on the line. I was shocked as I had never spoken or talked to her at such a time. Thinking that it would be an important one, I answered.”

Big B continued, “Smita asked me if I was alright and in good health. I answered yes, and she said that she just had a bad dream about me, and that’s the reason behind calling up so late in the night. The next day, I had my accident.” He suffered from a near-fatal accident while filming Coolie, the next day.

Tragically, Smita Patil passed away at the young age of 31 due to complications following childbirth. However, her powerful body of work continues to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers with its depth and authenticity.

