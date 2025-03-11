Shammi Kapoor was a legendary actor and his characters were full of energy. The veteran star has worked with many talented actors and actresses including the gorgeous Saira Banu. She made her debut with Junglee opposite Kapoor, and while filming a song, the actress was failing to do it correctly. Saira got nervous with a large crowd around watching them shoot and broke down in tears leading Shammi to scold her. However, this gave her the much-needed push to know the entire story and keep scrolling.

Junglee was a comedy film starring Shammi and Saira in the leading roles. It was directed by Subodh Mukherjee, known for movies like Paying Guest, Abhinetri, Teesri Aankh, and more. The movie also featured Shashikala, Anoop Kumar, and Lalita Pawar in supporting roles. The iconic Chahe Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe is from this film which was released in 1961. It was remade in Telugu as Sarade Ramudu, with NT Rama Rao and Jayasudha as the central characters.

A few years ago, Saira Banu shared a post about Shammi Kapoor and their film Junglee. She revealed what happened when they went to Kashmir to shoot the song, Kashmir Ki Kali Hoon Main. The senior actress got nervous during the filming as a huge crowd gathered around them to watch them shoot. In her post on Instagram, Saira Banu wrote, “There were thousands of tourists in the garden mainly foreigners roaming around and photographing themselves. The shooting areas were carefully cordoned off to simplify the shooting work. This, of course, was the first time that I faced such crowds and the first time.”

After that, she explained that there was a line in the song that she failed to do correctly. The actress continued, “Now as luck would have it I couldn’t turn around and do the movement properly so I was getting into a fix. Eventually seeing so many people around me I broke down into tears.” While being consoled by her mother Shammi Kapoor knew how to make it right. Sometimes a little scolding can help a lot.

She added, “Meanwhile Shammiji secretly winked an eye at Appaji and scolded me, “What is this? If you want to be shy and then break down like this you should have been at home in a Burkha!” This made me howl and cry further, But then in a while, I pulled up my Dupatta around my waistline in a show of defiance and uttered “Main Karke Dikhaugi”.” Saira Banu even called him a Darling for giving her that push. Kashmir Ki Kali Hoon Main was a gem, just like other songs in the movie.

Check out her complete post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

Shammi Kapoor and Saira Banu paired up for Bluffmaster a few years after Junglee came out. The veteran actor passed away in 2011.

For more such Bollywood Features, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Rishi Kapoor Confessed About Her Bobby Co-Star Dimple Kapadia “She May Have Been A Little More…” & Neetu Kapoor Admitted She Felt Threatened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News