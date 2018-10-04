The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family Trailer: ALTBalaji’s Upcoming Series Is Super Quirky & Hard-Hitting!

Actors Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Shriswara Dubey, Sanaya Pithawalla along with Nachiket Pantvaidya gathering for the Launch ALTBalaji, has become synonymous with engaging and cutting-edge content. The makers today dropped in the trailer of their much awaited and talked about show The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family in the presence of above personalities along with the entire cast.

As the name suggests, the story is about a not so perfect family ‘The Ranauts’, who find it difficult to deal with each other’s imperfections. Touted to be a dark family humour, the trailer is intriguing, quirky and hard-hitting all at the same time. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some explosive performances by Menon, who makes his digital debut with the show, Barun and veteran actor Swaroop.

Commenting on the occasion Kay Kay said, “Its been great to be a part of a web series. Entertainment is evolving in terms of its wide spread and I am glad I could be a part of the change. The journey has been amazing and I am looking forward for the episodes to go live”

ALTBalaji is one of India’s largest platform for original and exclusive digital content with more than 15 million mobile plus web users and is available in over 92 countries. The digital platform currently offers 24 originals across genres such as romance, mystery, drama, and comedy. The platform also offers 5 entertaining original shows for kids and have launched short, hilarious regional stand-up comedy videos in Marathi, Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, and Telugu.