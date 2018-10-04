Tanushree Dutta BREAKING: 2 People Tried Getting Into Her Home; Actress Claims Of Violent Threats By The MNS

Tanushree Dutta has been in news for quite some time now since she accused Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri for misbehaving with her in two separate incidents. Apparently, the actress said that she has been slapped by two legal notices from Nana and Vivek.

Earlier Tanushree opened the floodgates for discussion when she shared some worst experiences in Bollywood. She accused Nana Patekar for misbehaving on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss during 2008 and alleged Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for intimidating her on the sets as instructed by Nana.

On another occasion, she claimed that Vivek Agnihotri, the director of her 2005 film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, had once asked her to remove her clothes for giving cues to co-star Irrfan Khan.

Talking about legal notices, “I have been slapped with two legal notices today. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana and Vivek Agnihotri’s teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms”. Their supporters are coming ahead and weaving damming allegations against me even shouting at the top of their voices at press conferences. Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building.Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again.”

Tanushree also claimed that she has been receiving threats from Maharastra Navnirman Sena, after she accused Raj Thackeray and party workers in recent interviews. “Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party. I’m being threatened to be dragged into the court and legal system of India which we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of ‘matter subjudice’ but can also further be used to harass her and drain her out financially. ‘Tareek pe Tareek pe tareek’ and the dawn of justice never arrives and her whole life goes waste awaiting justice while witnesses are intimidated,discredited or simply drained of their will to stand up.. False witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to further weaken her case. Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. At the end an empty shell remains, broken hopes, a life wasted, defeated.”

“This is the age old saga of survivors in our nation. I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago..Found God, found my healing, found my peace and a new life in United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the me too movement hasn’t happened in India…This is why…”

Meanwhile as per Nana Patekar’s lawyer, he will be soon holding a press conference to talk about the controversy and clear his mode of action against Dutta.