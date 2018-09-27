LoveYatri Trailer 2: Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain’s Journey Of Love Is All Set To Take Over!

Salman Khan gave his viewers a rather pleasant surprise this morning, a sneak peek into the journey of Aayush and Warina’s love. The video shared on his social media shows us the love-hate chemistry that the debutant couple share in the movie.

The movie has its parts where the audience would go berserk laughing, and then there are the moments that will bring tears to your eyes. As the title of the movie, the journey of love is very well depicted with all the emotions rightly placed. The movie has a very festive feel to it, a perfect mix of dance and romance, along with the fight for love.

LoveYatri already has us singing and dancing to their tunes, with one of the most promising music album of the year. The wait for the movie is only a week away, and we can’t wait to watch the new couple in town.