Box Office Collections: Sui Dhaaga & Pataakha Drop On Wednesday!

Box Office Collections: Both Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha dropped on Wednesday and it was pretty notable as well. Though it was always on the cards since the days before that were akin to five day weekend, still the percentage of fall was a lot more noticeable than what one would have expected.

Ideally, one would have expected the Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer to be in the vicinity of 5 crores but the numbers were lower at 3.80 crores. With this, the possibility of a 65 crore weekend is gone as the film has accumulated 59.15 crores so far. Nonetheless, it is still going to be a very good first week.

Same can’t be said for Pataakha though which fell once again. The film brought in 56 lakhs on Wednesday and this means the film will fall short of the 8 crore mark after first week. The film has collected 7.11 crores so far and unless there is a good hold in the second weekend, the film may well fold up around the 10 crore total.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources