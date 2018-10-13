Farah Khan & Farhan Akhtar REACT On Sajid Khan’s Sexual Misconduct Allegations!

As multiple women came out to share their #MeToo experiences with Sajid Khan, the Bollywood director stepped down from his project Housefull 4, actor Akshay Kumar cancelled its shoot, and Sajid’s family members Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar expressed disappointment on Friday.

Sajid has been named by multiple women, including two actresses Sonali Chopra, Rachel White and a journalist for sexual misconduct. He has been called out not just for harassment but also for exposing his manhood to women.

In response, Sajid wrote on Twitter: “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of my film ‘Housefull 4‘, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth… I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out.”

Akshay was disturbed to read about the claims against Sajid, and requested Housefull 4 producers to cancel the shoot until further investigation. It is noteworthy that the film also features Nana Patekar, who too is accused of sexual misconduct by actress Tanushree Dutta.

“This is something that requires stringent action. I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve,” Akshay added.

The accusations against Sajid are heartbreaking for the family, says his filmmaker-sister Farah Khan.

“This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don’t in any way endorse this behaviour and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt,” she tweeted.

Their cousin, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar said he was “shocked, disappointed and heartbroken” to read stories about Sajid’s behaviour.

“I don’t know how, but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions,” he added,

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour.

Several celebrities’ names have cropped up in the #MeToo movement, leading several others to take a stern stand.

Before Akshay, Bollywood star Aamir Khan chose to dissociate from a film as someone involved with the project was accused of sexual assault.

Amid the rising number of cases and accounts in this wave, actor Ajay Devgn tweeted: “I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither Ajay Devgn Ffilms nor I will stand for it.”

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh expressed support for women who have been “extremely brave” to have shared their stories. “All need to be heard and not judged. I stand with them today.”

Pink actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted: “More than the names it’s the description of the way things happened is what is disturbing me the most. Makes me have this terrible feeling that we have discovered only the tip of this iceberg.”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana made a pertinent point.

He said: “It is really unfortunate that we have to start this kind of a movement to bring sexual harassment stories in forefront. People are expressing their views on social media about this issue, but there is a larger population which is not on social media and they also might be going through these circumstances but they don’t have platform to share their stories.

“So, we also need masses to come out and talk about it. Sometimes people can also take unnecessary advantage of a situation, so, I hope everything is going in the right direction. I am really glad that people are coming out to share their stories which will curb anti-social elements of the society.”