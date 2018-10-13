MeToo Effect On Housefull 4: Nana Patekar Is NO MORE A Part Of This Akshay Kumar Film!

Akshay Kumar’s next Housefull 4 has been going through very tough times as after director Sajid Khan, one of its actors have also decided to step down. Nana Patekar who was allegedly accused by Tanushree Dutta for sexual assault has decided to stay away from the film until it all clarifies.

The released statement says, “Nanasaheb does not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him. He thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of Housefull.”

A few days earlier, Nana met the media for a very brief time and said, “My lawyer has asked me to not talk to any channel, have to listen to him. I would say what I said 10 years back, the truth doesn’t change.”

Sajid Khan took his Twitter to announce the same, he said “In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on my family, my producer and the stars of the film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth. I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgment till the truth is out.”

Akshay Kumar, yesterday, cancelled the shoot for Housefull 4 tweeting, “I will not work with any proven offenders and those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve.”

Twinkle Khanna also had something to say above this, “Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on.”