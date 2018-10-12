Luv Ranjan FINALLY Breaks His Silence Against The Sexual Misconduct Allegations!

After the chaos that Luv Ranjan has been surrounded with post the sexual misconduct allegations charged by an unnamed actress against him, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director finally puts forth his side of the story and here’s what he has to say!

Luv took to his Twitter account to share what he’s been feeling as he wrote, “This has probably been the longest day of my life. Since the time I have read the allegations, I have been wanting to react to them. I have been wanting to shout out loud that everyone has gone mad, I have been wanting to scream that I am not this man, I have been wanting to clear my name. Friends and Family have shown great support, support that has made me indebted to them for life.

I am very aware of the fact I am the man who made Pyaar ka Punchnama and it becomes very easy for someone who doesn’t know me personally to believe that I am guilty. Am I guilty? I have been wanting to scream out loud that I am not. I have never misbehaved with a woman, never touched a woman who isn’t in love with me and I with her, I haven’t sexted, flirted, molested or harassed a woman. I haven’t.

After getting rid of my anger towards the whole thing I have come to realize a few things –

It doesn’t matter that I believe I haven’t done anything wrong, what matters is that someone has felt wronged.

I have made a lot of effort in life to make women around me feel safe and comfortable which women who have known me or worked with me will vouch for. I have never intended to hurt someone, and taken utmost care to make sure that I don’t and in my heart I know I haven’t. But again what matters is that someone has felt hurt. Can I be so arrogant about myself to ignore that even if unintended, someone has got hurt. I can vouch for my intention but I can’t decide how someone should feel.

It doesn’t matter that I don’t accept the narrative, what matters is that someone feels hurt enough to present this narrative.

I am not the man that I am being portrayed as. I am not. I never was, I never will be.

Yet I apologise to who ever I have caused hurt, who ever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologise for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologise for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am.”

An actress had recently in an interview with leading daily mid-day recalled the incident that took place in 2010, where she allegedly said that Luv Ranjan had asked to strip down to her panties during an audition for a movie.