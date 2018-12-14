Tere Bin Song From Simmba: Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan’s Magical Romance Will Woo Your Heart!

After the grand success of Golmaal Again, team Rohit Shetty is all geared up with upcoming mass entertainer, Simmba. The movie marks the first collaboration between Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. After the power-packed trailer and chartbuster recreation, Aankh Marey, the love ballad Tere Bin is out.

The song titled Tere Bin perfectly captures the essence of romance between the leading pair- Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. While Ranveer looks dashing in simple yet sleek look, Sara steals the hearts with her drop-dead beauty. We can surely say that Sara and Ranveer are the newest addition to the most romantic on-screen couples in the town. This recreated version is crooned in soothing vocals of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur, known for hits like Bolna and Akh Lad Jaave. It was originally sung by Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Verag and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Check out the song here:

With Tere Bin, the makers have treated the fans with the love anthem, after giving a party song of the year, Aankh Marey.

During a trailer launch of Simmba, Rohit Shetty was interacting with media along with film’s cast Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, and producer Karan Johar in Mumbai.

“I think cop film works when you incorporate socially relevant issues in it. When you see films like ‘Zanjeer‘ or ‘Singham‘ you will see that the makers of that film has shown relevant issues which existed during that time,” Shetty said.

Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in key roles is scheduled for a December 28th release. It is helmed by mass director, Rohit Shetty and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.