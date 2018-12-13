Gali Gali From KGF: Welcome Your Weekend With Mouni Roy & Yash’s HOT Moves!

After treating the audience with the sizzling teaser of Mouni Roy’s song Gali Gali in Excel Entertainment’s upcoming ambitious project KGF, the makers have released the scorching number by the actress.

Mouni Roy who made her debut with Excel Entertainment’s Gold earlier this year has collaborated with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar again for a special song in KGF.

Releasing the song on social media, Excel Entertainment and Mouni Roy tweeted, “Dance your heart out to the sizzling number of the season. #GaliGali out now” along with the song link.

Mouni Roy keeps the audience hooked to the screens with her sensuous dance moves and killer looks.

A few days ago Mouni had shot for this special song with Kannada superstar Yash, who’s the lead actor of the film KGF. Mouni has nailed the song with three different looks in this special song.

The new version is a party track recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a two-part period drama set in the ’70s and traces Yash’s journey as Rocky from the streets of the Mumbai to the gold mines of Kolar and the fields of Karnataka.

The film is being made in five languages – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Starring Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is a Homabale Films production directed by Prashanth Neel, produced by Vijay Kiragandur WHILE Ravi Basrur has composed the music for KGF.

KGF is the first collaboration of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment with South Indian Cinema and the film will be releasing on December 21.