To All the Boys: Always and Forever Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Janel Parrish

Director: Michael Fimognari

What’s Good: The fancy backdrop, Lara Jean’s cute wardrobe and the New York City!

What’s Bad: Noah Centineo reminding me of Mark Ruffalo every single time I looked at his face and what’s with his accent these days? He literally talks like Hulk in the movie. Voice modulation is a big NO-NO for this hottie.

Loo Break: I mean just take the good damn phone with you to the loo. You might need tissues if you’re single or sobbing over your ex-boyfriend/girlfriend.

Watch or Not?: Never felt this single in a LONG time. So, just giving you a heads up if you decide to watch after reading the review.

Lana Condor’s Lara Jean and Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky are finally graduating from school this year, and have applied for various elite colleges. The heartthrob gets into Stanford and that’s how the couple has planned their future studying in the same university for the rest of four years of their college life. But everything changes when Lara wants to go to NYU.

Well, that’s how NYU is, right? It does make you insecure. I mean do you not know about the prestigious alumni passed out from there? Duh!

The two lovebirds are insecure if the long-distance is going to work for them or not. Well, what do you think? Ready to find your meet-cute with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky?

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Movie Review: Script Analysis

Jenny Han’s novel is pretty popular and that’s how it got adopted for a movie (Katie Lovejoy has adapted the book for the screen). We all knew how it was going to end for both Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. It’s a predictable cliched romcom but as they say, you hold on to forever on some love stories. This one’s that ONE high-school love story that will age like a fine wine in the upcoming years.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Movie Review: Star Performance

There couldn’t be a better Lara Jean than Lana Condor and Peter Kavinsky than Noah Centineo. Their performances in the movie are really natural, like if they were barely acting and would convince you to believe in your heart that this love story exists in real life.

Besides the lead, what I love the most amongst star performances are Lara and Peter’s supporting cast. Special shoutout to Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler and Madeleine Arthur.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Movie Review: Direction, Music

The background score in the film is what stole the show for me. The way the makers have planned to execute songs in every situation left me quite impressed. Songs like Lauv’s ‘I Like Me Better (Ryan Riback Remix)’, The Greeting Committee’s Beginning Middle End & BLACKPINK’s ‘Pretty Savage’ stand out.

The direction and cinematography (Michael Fimognari) stood out like a signature Netflix film with perfect transitions and animations throughout.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Movie Review: The Last Word

Watch it if you are single and want to cry. Watch it if you want to sob over your past relationship. And watch it if you believe in fairytales and perfect love stories. Watch it ANYWAY!

To All the Boys: Always and Forever Trailer

To All the Boys: Always and Forever releases on 12th February 2021.

