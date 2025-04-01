Based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty has seen a lot of success with fans accepting and loving the cast and the adaptation. It revolves around Isabel “Belly” Conklin and her dramatic love triangle with the Fisher brothers, namely Conrad and Jeremiah.

The upcoming season is based on the third book released in 2011, We’ll Always Have Summer. Jenny Han is also the showrunner of the show and here’s what she teased about the upcoming and final edition of the coming of age romantic drama.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: What To Expect

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jenny revealed, “Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me,” referring to this being the last season of the popular show. The final edition will have 11 episodes and will pick up after a time jump post the incidents of season 2. For the unversed, Belly chose Jeremiah over Conrad, despite being in love with the latter.

She will be on her journey in college and will showcase the two year long relationship of Belly and Jeremiah. Lola Tung, who plays the leading role of Belly said, “The Jellyfish fans love how sweet and how they are, at their core, best friends. That relationship is something that’s so special and so unique to them,” hinting at the season developing that romance further.

Jenny pointed out that there are many sweet and amazing scenes of Belly and Jeremiah together in the upcoming season. As for Conrad, who is the fan favorite pick in both the books and the show, he went to Stanford on his path to becoming a doctor. On his return, he’ll witness how much everyone has changed over time and rediscover what distance and time have led to.

“People will see the ways that he’s changed and he’s seeing the ways that Belly and Jeremiah — and Steven — have changed as well,” referring to Belly’s brother Steven Conklin, who is dating her best friend Taylor Jewel. The biggest question remains if the show’s ending will be different from the books. Fans have debated for months and months about the same as well.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Will The Ending Be Different From Books?

“There are going to be surprises. There are the things that they know and then there are things they think they know, and then there’s going to be, hopefully, things that surprise them,” Jenny teased. For the unversed, in the books, Jeremiah cheats on Belly and they break up. Belly chooses Conrad and the two get married, having loved each other since their childhood.

Lola concluded, “The one thing I’ve always admired about Jenny is that every season and every decision about what’s coming next is purely to serve the story. She’s never going to do anything that doesn’t make sense for the story.” The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 premieres in July.

