Zero Detailed Analysis: Fans are indeed anticipating the release of Zero, which is being termed as a career- deciding film for Shah Rukh Khan. Although the makers have adopted a couple of strategies which they expected to work in their favour – be it collaborating with Salman Khan or social media strategies like WhatsApp stickers; we’re not sure if they actually became or a boon or a bane. Here’s why we say so!
Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Union
The havoc that this collaboration creates every time, no matter whether it’s for an award function or a TV show or a film isn’t unknown to anybody. The same was expected from this union in the form of the song Issaqbaazi. The makers also tried to add masala giving it an angle that they both are fighting for Katrina Kaif but unfortunately, nothing did work out as expected. Songs like Aankh Marey from Simmba earned a better response and Gali Gali from KGF earned almost a response as good as the former.
Digital Media Marketing
WhatsApp stickers, an association with Amazon in the form of Alexa, Snapchat Filter, an official Bauua Singh Twitter handle, collaboration with TikTok – a bundle of digital media strategies that we’re aware of but offline strategies – can you recall any? or are you aware of now? Exactly our point, the online game might have been on-point but is that enough?
Trending
The Chimpanzee Poster
Word of mouth is something that’s enjoying dominance in today’s world. Till a few days back, things were well – the mystery around Anushka – Shah Rukh – Katrina’s love angle, the space-craft connection, Sridevi’s much-anticipated cameo but as soon as the Chimpanzee poster floated in, thousands of memes and theories, ended up making this puzzling affair more like a joke.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Filmography
Being a superstar like Shah is an absolute boon, but one drawback is the fact that people might forget the hit affairs at the box office, but will never forget the flops. SRK’s previous few movies haven’t really been impressive, and so a majority of the crowd is in dilemma of whether to risk their time and money on this one! Are you willing to?
Kuch bhi mtlab …bakwaas article and analysis …no film will give u this much entertaining promotion ….watch the film and u will get surprise that full songs didn’t release beacuse of they were part of the story ..timbaa is nothing buf a regular masala..aankh mare & gali gali songs are bewajh without sense ..and old remake songs thats it ..
I am reading Koimoi’s articles or so called analysis and it is complete negative propaganda and nonsense .
Comparing with Simba’s Song versus Zero’s.
Why dont you compare trailer views of Zero which is record intself .
Word of mouth is very important factor but creating negativity without watching it is completely unethical.
Writer should learn how to write analysis .