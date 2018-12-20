Zero Detailed Analysis: Fans are indeed anticipating the release of Zero, which is being termed as a career- deciding film for Shah Rukh Khan. Although the makers have adopted a couple of strategies which they expected to work in their favour – be it collaborating with Salman Khan or social media strategies like WhatsApp stickers; we’re not sure if they actually became or a boon or a bane. Here’s why we say so!

Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan’s Union

The havoc that this collaboration creates every time, no matter whether it’s for an award function or a TV show or a film isn’t unknown to anybody. The same was expected from this union in the form of the song Issaqbaazi. The makers also tried to add masala giving it an angle that they both are fighting for Katrina Kaif but unfortunately, nothing did work out as expected. Songs like Aankh Marey from Simmba earned a better response and Gali Gali from KGF earned almost a response as good as the former.

Digital Media Marketing

WhatsApp stickers, an association with Amazon in the form of Alexa, Snapchat Filter, an official Bauua Singh Twitter handle, collaboration with TikTok – a bundle of digital media strategies that we’re aware of but offline strategies – can you recall any? or are you aware of now? Exactly our point, the online game might have been on-point but is that enough?

The Chimpanzee Poster

Word of mouth is something that’s enjoying dominance in today’s world. Till a few days back, things were well – the mystery around Anushka – Shah Rukh – Katrina’s love angle, the space-craft connection, Sridevi’s much-anticipated cameo but as soon as the Chimpanzee poster floated in, thousands of memes and theories, ended up making this puzzling affair more like a joke.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Filmography

Being a superstar like Shah is an absolute boon, but one drawback is the fact that people might forget the hit affairs at the box office, but will never forget the flops. SRK’s previous few movies haven’t really been impressive, and so a majority of the crowd is in dilemma of whether to risk their time and money on this one! Are you willing to?

