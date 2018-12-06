Aankh Marey Song From Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan & The Golmaal Gang Is Here With A SEETI-MAAR Gaana!

With each passing day, the hype is increasing for the Rohit shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba. After treating the fans with power-packed trailer, reloaded with a glimpse of Bajirao Singham aka Ajay Devgn and half Robin Hood Sangram Bhalerao aka Ranveer Singh, the much-talked-about recreated version of Arshad Warsi’s popular song Aankh Marey is finally out.

Aankh Marey features leading pair Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan and the beloved Golmaal Gang. The song will take you back to the 90s and make you go nostalgic. It is a peppy track which is going to hit the dance clubs very soon. Ranveer and Sara have rocked the song and how! Even their camaraderie with the Golmaal gang is just too cute and exciting. One of the highlighting points of the song is Arshad Warsi’s seeti-maar entry! We won’t reveal it, you guys see it yourself.

It is crooned by Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Check out this peppy track here:

The original song from Arshad Warsi’s Tere Mere Sapne was hugely popular during 90’s. It was sung by evergreen singer Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song was composed by Viju Shah.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba is all set to release on 28th December 2018, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in key roles. With the movie, Ranveer Singh is portraying the Cop for the first time.

Rohit Shetty was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Simmba along with film’s cast Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, and producer Karan Johar on Monday in Mumbai.

Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against the rapist in the film.

“I think cop film works when you incorporate socially relevant issues in it. When you see films like ‘Zanjeer‘ or ‘Singham‘ you will see that the makers of that film has shown relevant issues which existed during that time,” Shetty said.