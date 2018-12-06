2.0 Box Office Collections Day 7 Early Trends (Hindi): Another Steady Day On The Cards!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 7 Early Trends (Hindi): Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is continuing its triumph at the ticket windows. Backed by top-notch visual effects and thrilling performances, the movie is performing amazingly on weekdays, with just a minimal drop.

On Tuesday, 2.0 made 11.50 crores thus witnessing a drop of 43% from opening day collections of 20.25 crores and 16% drop from Monday figures of 13.75 crores. The six-day grand total stands at 122.50 crores.

Now as per the early trends, the sci-fi action thriller has stayed steady on its 7th day i.e. Wednesday by collecting in the range of 8.50-10.50 crores. It is clearly seen that the positive word-of-mouth is working in a favour of the movie, as collections managed to stay in double-digits.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0, which has set the cost registers ringing all over, is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.

In a statement, Lyca Productions confirmed the news of the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie’s release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.

2.0 will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.

A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi), 2.0 has been produced by Lyca Productions and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.

The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different ‘avatars’, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.