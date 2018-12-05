2.0 Box Office: After Overtaking Ajay Devgn, Will Akshay Kumar Beat Shah Rukh Khan In Koimoi’s Power Index?

2.0 Box Office: Superstar Akshay Kumar is on a roll since quite a long time. Talking about this year, the actor had back-to-back successes in his kitty with PadMan and Gold. Now with 2.0, the actor is continuing his winning streak and may beat Shah Rukh Khan in the Koimoi’s Power Index.

2.0 (Hindi dubbed version) is the 10th addition to the list of Akshay Kumar’s 100 crore movies, which includes Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (134.25 crores), Rowdy Rathore (133 crores), Airlift (129 crores), Rustom (128 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores), Housefull 2 (116 crores), Holiday (113 crores), Housefull 3 (109 crores) and Gold (105 crores), thus accounting for 1000 points in star ranking.

Yesterday, Khiladi overtook Ajay Devgn, who has 900 points under his name. Currently, Akshay holds the fourth position in star ranking and has equivalent 1000 points as of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is at the third place (SRK is at 3rd position as he has two 200 crore films in his kitty).

If 2.0 manages to cross the 200 crores at the box office, it will bag 200 points (deducting 100 points from 100 crore club and adding 200 points in 200 crore club) for Akki (Which will take his total points to 1100) and might replace SRK for the third position.

2.0 standing at the grand total of 122.50 crores, has every chance to hit the double century at the box office, given the word-of-mouth and meagre competition from upcoming Kedarnath.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

