Kedarnath Trade & Audience Review: Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan’s Tragic Love Story!

Kedarnath Trade & Audience Review: The theatrical trailer of Kedarnath was launched recently with a lot of fanfare a couple of days back and the same has managed to grab 10 Million Views (1 crore) on YouTube. The social media reactions have been quite positive, although there are a few people who complained of the slow pace in the trailer. We interacted with 12 eminent people from the trade to know their thoughts on the trailer.

4 exhibitors liked the trailer and believed that this one is a “Lambi Race Ka Ghoda” and the audience word of mouth will help it scale new heights in the long run. 5 exhibitors thought that it was an average trailer which narrates the routine Hindu-Muslim love story set against a different backdrop i.e. Kedarnath Floods. 3 exhibitors hated the trailer and believe that the film will find difficult to get the audience to buy the movie tickets. Basically, the reaction to the trailer of Kedarnath is quite mixed, and going by this, we believe that the fate of the film will be heavily dependent on the audience word of mouth.

On a personal note, the trailer of Kedarnath is average. The USP of the trailer is the breath-taking visual whereas the major drawback is the pace and “lack of feel good factor”. The makers have unveiled major chunk of the story in the theatrical trailer itself, which means that the screenplay of the film now needs some extraordinary sub-plots to hold the audience interest. If that happens, the film will go Aashiqui 2 way and surprise one and all with the theatrical business. Given the response to the trailer, we expect the film to open in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore, however the final prediction shall be given in the release week based on the response to the music album of the film. Sushant Singh Rajput isn’t that big a movie star to get opening solely on his shoulders which is the reason why padding in the form of music as well as organic marketing campaign will play a big role in deciding opening of the film.

As of now, we believe that the film will appeal majorly to the urban multiplexes on the opening day however, if the love story is as emotional and intense as Aashiqui 2, the masses will come on board in the long run. The early opening day prediction of Kedarnath is Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore.