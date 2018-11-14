Zero Background Score: Ajay & Atul Give A Glimpse Of A CHARTBUSTER Album!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero is in the news since its inception. The buzz of the movie is on to the next level altogether as SRK will be seen in a completely new avatar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the pivotal roles. The film is set to ablaze the screens on December 21, 2018 but we don’t have the patience to wait so long.

All thanks to the director, just like its lovely trailer, he has gifted us with a sneak peek of Zero’s music. Aanand L Rai has just tweeted the soothing background score of a song from Zero and we literally got no chills!

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “HAR HAR MAHADEV The final round begins…..the background score !!!! #Zero…See u in theatres on #21stDEC @AjayAtulOnline @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial #ZeroThisXmas @BauuaSingh.”

Ajay-Atul ho aur maja na aaye! Is it POSSIBLE? No, right! The symphonic music is just the trailer which tells us what the whole picture would be like. We totally love a small glimpse, can’t even imagine how happy SRK fans would be! We can’t wait for the songs to come out now.

The trailer of Zero released on SRK’s birthday and it broke all the records from day one itself. The King Khan as a vertically challenged character, his cuteness and the one liners; everything is so good about the trailer. Not only SRK but Katrina and Anushka too have some different roles in the film.

Are you guys excited after listening to this? Do let us know in the comments section below.