With just two days left in the release, 2.0 is all set for a bumper opening if advance reports are something to go by. 2.0 is the most expensive Indian movie ever made, with an estimated budget of 550+ crores. Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer is also the first Indian movie to be shot in Real IMAX 3D. Considering the pre-release buzz, the sci-fi thriller is all set to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser, but it will be interesting to see that how much time will it take to beat the collections of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Khiladi Kumar has been consistent at the box office and is undoubtedly the most bankable star in Bollywood. Even though the actor has not yet made his entry into coveted 200 & 300 crore clubs, he’s been delivering box office successes in a streak, unlike any other stars in the industry. Currently, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is the highest grossing movie for Akshay, with the grand total of 133.60 crores.

Earlier, in an article, we mentioned that 2.0 will surely set records on opening day and might even pose a challenge to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which collected 121 crores net in India, on the first day. Now looking at the advance booking reports and excitement of the audience, it seems a sky-high day 1 is on cards, and if the word-of-mouth turns out to be extraordinary, the business would definitely shoot up tremendously in evening and night shows. Even in an ordinary scenario, it looks like 2.0 might cross Toilet: EK Prem Katha in just 2-3 days. But with what happening with Thugs Of Hindostan, no can be pretty sure about how a movie can surprise or shock us.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time List: