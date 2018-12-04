2.0 Box Office (Hindi): Enters The List Of Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Of 2018; Eliminates THIS Film

2.0 Box Office: The makers of Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth’s 2.0 have begun their ride of success with the overwhelming response that the movie has received at the box office. After a tremendous inception with a total amount of 20.25 crores, the movie on its 5th day has entered the list of Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2018.

Maintaining a strong hold, the sci-fi thriller which has collected additional 13.75 crores on Monday, now stands at a whopping 111 crore. Not only this marks its entry to the 100 crore club, but with such huge numbers, it has surpassed & also eliminated Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.71 crores) from the list. No doubt that the expectations are still huge in the upcoming days with some earth-shattering collections, but this silence before the storm is in itself a call for celebration!

However, the next target for the magnum opus is Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which has a lifetime collection of 123.17 crores.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year here:

Although 2.0 has made its entry in the list now placing 10th, what’s to be seen over a period of time is whether it will manage to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju’ record and become the Highest Grossing movie of 2018. With a lifetime collection of 341.22 crores, Sanju tops the list which is huge, but so are our expectations from the Akshay – Rajni starrer. Only time will tell where it will stand at the box office and the number of records it will break!

Directed by Shankar and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role and had hit the screens on 29th November.