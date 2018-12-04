2.0 Box Office Collections Day 5 [Hindi]: 2.0 [Hindi] is doing fantastic at the Box Office. The film is just not slowing down and is maintaining excellent collections even on the weekdays. What has to be noted is that there is no festive occasion around the film and it is doing well entirely on the power of entertainment that it is bringing for the audiences.

This was evidenced on Monday when the film collected further 13.75 crore at the Box Office. This is the fifth day for the film, considering the fact that it released on Thursday. From that perspective, the hold is really strong, and also indicates that the film will maintain its double digit collections right through the week.

The Shankar directed affair has collected 111 crore so far and in the process has entered the 100 Crore Club. What has to be seen though is how big does the extended first week turn out to be for the film. It is a given that the film will go past the 140 crore mark by the time the second weekend begins. From there it would be the journey towards the 200 Crore Club that will kick-start.

Since coming Friday has only one release Kedarnath and then there is nothing notable a week later, the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer has a real chance to score a double century at the Box Office in just the Hindi version.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder