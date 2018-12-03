2.0 Box Office Collections Day 5 Early Trends (Hindi): Passes The Monday Test With Flying Colours!

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starring 2.0 is garnering huge in its theatrical journey. After a decent opening day, the movie witnessed a humongous rise on Sunday. Although some of the critics bashed it for the flawed screenplay, the collections over the weekend are clearly indicating that the masses are loving it.

After collecting 97.25 crores in its 4-day extended opening weekend, the movie saw a usual drop on Monday. As per the early trends, it has collected in the range of 11-13 crores on the fifth day.

2.0 has also emerged as a highest weekend grosser of Akshay Kumar by surpassing Singh Is Bliing’s 54.44 crores.

Upon its release, 2.0 received rave reviews for its visual effects and concept. Also, the movie is enjoying a positive word-of-mouth from the audiences.

At a promotional event, actor Akshay Kumar says his film ‘2.0‘ attempts to convey a global message on climate change.

“There is a moment in the story that emphasises the other living creatures on planet earth. It says that the planet not only belongs to the human race but also to animals and birds,” said the ‘PadMan‘ actor during a media interaction on Monday.

“Though animals and plants cannot raise their voice against human beings, they have the right to live. So do not spoil the mother nature,” he said.

Sharing an experience on working with Shankar, Akshay said, “We used to speak in Marathi on the sets and we used to enjoy that. Shankar is a brilliant director to work with and he is a very humble man. It was so interesting to see how he would add a quirk of entertainment in any or every dialogue of our daily conversation.”