Twinkle Khanna Speaks About The Challenges She Faced While Making Akshay Kumar’s PadMan

Actress-writer-producer Twnikle Khanna has said that every individual must give it back to the society or their country “otherwise they would be just an animal roaming around.”

Twinkle Khanna was interacting with media where she was appointed as an artist ambassador of Save the Children foundation on Friday in Mumbai.

“I think if you have the platform, then it is your responsibility to use it to help others because if life has given you something then, you must give it back to the society or the country,” she said.

Khanna spoke about her challenges while producing PadMan because a lot of people told her that nobody will watch a film based on menstrual hygiene.

“We had lot of movies about social problems, and we also had ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha.’ As the world observes November 19 as World Toilet Day, the good news is that India has toilet coverage of 95 per cent. So, I think movies make an impact,” she said.

Twinkle Khanna is known as a true-blue feminist who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind on various issues. “I would tell you that being a woman or a man is a physical state. We as women must not let our biology hinder us in any way.”

Spelling out her work with Save the Children foundation, she said: “One of the primary things that I would like to do is amplifying the voices of these young champions. It is my main job to spread awareness.”