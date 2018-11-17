102 Not Out In China: Will It Earn More Than Thugs Of Hindostan Because Of Emotional Connect?

Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out will release in China on November 30, marking Sony Pictures Entertainment India’s foray into the China market.

Based on a stage play by Saumya Joshi and directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Ou features Amitabh as a boisterous 102-year-old father to his conventional 76-year-old son played by Rishi. The film revolves around the father’s aim of breaking the record for being the world’s oldest person, a title held by a Chinese man.

“At Sony Pictures India, we are excited to foray into China market with ‘102 Not Out‘,” Vivek Krishnani, MD, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement.

“Indian films with a strong emotional core have done extremely well in the region and have resonated with the audiences there. ‘102 Not Out‘ received much love from the audiences in India and across the world – and we are excited to now take this heartwarming tale of a father and son to the Chinese audiences,” he added.

Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures, the film released in India on May 4.

In just 2 months, Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs Of Hindostan too will release in China. But the film has failed miserably at the box office. The Chinese market loves watching emotional films. In the past, we have seen how Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan won the hearts of many due to its emotional content. But with Baahubali, the China audience totally rejected watching the film and it failed there. The same now might get applied on 102 Not Out and Thugs of Hindostan. The former film has a lot of emotional quotient wherein the latter is a complete commercial film.

