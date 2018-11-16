Box Office Collections: Thugs Of Hindostan Is A Disaster, Badhaai Ho & AndhaDhun Updates!

Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a Disaster, what with mere 134.95 crores coming in extended 8 days week. This is terrible, especially considering the fact that the start was record breaking. The film just couldn’t stabilise itself at all and actually has a free fall right through. It would be very tough for the film to now even touch 150 crores even though there is hardly any competition around it.

The film is not yet the biggest disaster ever since that record is held by Bombay Velvet. That film has a budget of around 100 crore and had wrapped up under 30 crores only. Here, Thugs of Hindostan will still gather around 145 crores even though it has a high budget of around 200 crores.

As for Badhaai Ho, the film stands at 120.40 crores after four weeks. There was no stopping the film even in the week gone by and should now go on to add even more. While Raazi (124 crores) would be crossed over this weekend, the lifetime total of Stree (130 crores) would now be surpassed as well. As a matter of fact it won’t be surprising if the fifth week of Badhaai Ho will bring in more money than the second week of Thugs of Hindostan. Blockbuster.

AndhaDhun is doing very well too as it has now reached 70 crores after six weeks. The film is continuing to find in patrons and would be in theatres for two more weeks till the arrival of 2.0. Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources