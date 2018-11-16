Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: The End Is Near!

Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial Thugs Of Hindostan is currently the only big star movie running at the box office, but despite the dominance, the movie, unfortunately, couldn’t impress its viewers. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles, the movie hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali (8th November).

After collecting a whopping amount on its Day 1, the numbers of Thugs.. eventually kept falling at the box office, reaching to a point where even the trade analysts were wondering whether the movie will manage to reach the 150 crore mark. The movie has collected a total of 135.35 crores.

Now as per the early trends coming in, the movie on its day 7 has garnered more 3-5 crores, which means till now, it has made around 138.35 -140.35 crores at the box office. This indeed is not the result that one expected from Thugs Of Hindostan, especially after a grand opening of 50.25 crores that also made it the biggest opener ever in Bollywood. With this generation where most movies work well at the box office after the audience response, neglecting the big star cast and everything good that could have gone in favour of the movie, it was the word of mouth that went against them.

There was a huge pre-release buzz for the movie, as it featured legend Amitabh Bachchan sharing a screen space with superstar Aamir Khan, for the first time. Also, it’s the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films with a budget of around 300 crores. Upon its release, the movie got bashed for its poor content, across all the social media platforms.