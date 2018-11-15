Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Wedding: After waiting for a decade (not literally), the newlyweds, Deepika & Ranveer have finally shared their wedding pictures on the social media. The duo tied the knot yesterday in Italy in accordance with the Konkani traditions and got married again today in Sindhi style.

Both of them look absolutely beautiful and gorgeous together. Finally they have treated the country with their pictures and we can’t stop our khushi ke aasu!! #DeepVeer took to their Instagram and shared the images.

We can’t wait to see them making a stylish appearance together after their marriage!

After they reached the venue at Lake Como in Italy, it was instructed to everyone that no pictures from the venue should be disclosed on social media. Even singer Harshdeep Kaur, who was invited to the wedding to light up the couple’s special day, was asked to pull down her picture from Instagram. She had shared a picture from Lake Como with her husband, but it in no time it was removed from her account.

The videos which were surfaced on the internet yesterday, we saw that it was a complete private affair. Not even one picture of the couple was out from the venue. In the videos we also saw the couple hiding themselves from the paparazzi by using umbrellas.

After wrapping the wedding, the duo will now host a grand reception for friends and family in Bengaluru on 21 November, 2018. Post this, they have more two receptions in Mumbai on 28 November and 1 December.