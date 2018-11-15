Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding: Here’s When We’ll Be Able To See Official Pictures From The Event!

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding: Bollywood’s hottest couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone finally tied the knot on Wednesday, as per Konkani traditions in a dreamy Lake Como setting in Italy amidst a tight circle of family and friends, culminating a six-year-long love story in a ‘happily ever after’.

While being a private affair with only a few special members attended the special occasion, the curiosity is on the verge to catch the glimpse of the lavish wedding. And now as per Mid Day, there’s an exciting news for all DeepVeer fans, as both the actors, Ranveer and Deepika to share the pictures of the wedding around the 6 pm in the evening today, after wrapping up the Sindhi-style shaadi. Also reports state, Yashraj will share the photos around the evening.

The wedding ceremony which took place at Lake Como began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and ended around 1:30 p.m. as per local time in Italy. Deepika wore a red and gold lehenga, and Ranveer was dressed in white, with most guests dressed in pastels, keeping with the subtle and classy vibe of the upscale wedding venue. Classical singer Shubha Mudgal sang wedding songs at the ceremony in her powerful voice. The Konkani style wedding will be followed by a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony today.

Much like the paparazzi, even celebrities in the Hindi film fraternity were left playing the guessing game about the details of the closely guarded nuptials. The celebrations were as private as it could get. With a guest list of around 40, Deepika and Ranveer chose Northern Italy’s Lombardy region, a resort area known for its spectacular scenery, as the backdrop for their nuptials.