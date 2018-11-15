Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collections: Crosses Stree Lifetime In 7 Days

Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collections: After being in the theaters for 7 days, Thugs of Hindostan has collected 132.35 crores* at the Box Office. This is after Wednesday brought in 3.50 crore*. With this, the film has gone past the lifetime numbers of Stree [130 crores]. This isn’t a reason to rejoice though for the makers since from second week onwards the film will hardly collect and hence would merely bring in around (at maximum) 15 crore more than what the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer had accumulated.

The film is a major disaster and would not even reach the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [166 crore], leave aside Race 3 [169 crore]. In fact, the film’s first seven days are far below what Aamir Khan’s Dangal [195.53 crore] or PK [183 crore] had collected in their first week respectively.

This Vijay Krishna Acharya directed film will bring in some numbers today due to extended week and close around 135 crore. However, one waits to see how numbers are from tomorrow onwards. One dreads to think if even 1 crore would be touched on a daily basis at least over the weekend. If that doesn’t turn out to be the case, it would perhaps be the first time ever for a biggie that a film would crash by almost 95% when compared to the first day, considering the fact that the opening day number was in excess of 50 crore.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder