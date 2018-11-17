2.0 Box-Office: Will It Be Hat-Trick Of Blockbuster For Shankar & Rajinikanth After Sivaji & Robot?

2.0 Box-Office: We are just 12 days away from the release of 2.0, which sees the teaming up of Rajinikanth and Shankar for the third time after Sivaji: The Boss and Robot. The film, which is touted as the costliest Indian Film till date, is made on an unheard budget of $75 Million (Rs 500 – 520 crore). The expectations are humongous given the fact that Shankar has mastered at the art of delivering visually appealing films with an extremely relevant story.

What makes 2.0 even more exciting is the fact that it makers the teaming of Shankar with Rajinikanth for the third time after Sivaji: The Boss and Robot, both of which were epic blockbusters. The industry is expecting 2.0 to repeat the feat by emerging a blockbuster as the ones who have seen the 25-minute extended cut of the film can’t stop raving about the visuals. Sources reveal that Shankar has taken film-making to the next level especially towards the destruction sequences in the second half.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Shankar, the film also stars Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the negative role, and this is a factor which gives the film a pan-India reach. While the Hindi Belt will be riding on Khiladi’s shoulders, brand value and the content, the rest of the market i.e. South Indian and Overseas will be dependent on Rajinikanth and Shankar’s audience pull, brand value, and the content. Given the humongous budget and the rate at which the film has been sold to distributors all across, it is essential for 2.0 to live onto the hype and deliver as if that doesn’t happen, it would get a lot of people on roads.

The movie was recently cleared by the censor board with an ‘UA’ certificate and as per sources the runtime of the film is 2 Hour and 25 minutes. The movie is eyeing at one of the widest Indian Release of all time across the globe and will possibly stand right next to Baahubali 2 in this aspect. The advance booking for 2.0 will open on Sunday, 25th November 2018. Vote Now!