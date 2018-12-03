2.0 Box Office Collections Day 4 (Hindi): Has A Very Good Sunday, Set To Enter 100 Crore Club Today

2.0 [Hindi] has emerged as a success at the Box Office. The film had taken a good start on Thursday but then the slight drop on Friday had to be taken with a pinch of salt. All doubts were put to rest when the film gathered pace on Saturday. However, the real game was still waiting to be evidenced and that happened when the collections soared really well on Sunday.

With the film gathering 34 crore on Sunday, the film has now accumulated 97.25 crore at the Box Office. The extended weekend of four days has really worked out well for the Shankar directed film which released on a non-holiday. Such kind of a ploy to bring the film on a Thursday (instead of a regular Friday) can backfire too because if the content is not accepted then the Sunday advantage is lost as the word of mouth travels fast. However, in case of 2.0 that didn’t really turn out to be the case as the film pretty much came on its own.

Not that the film has been a hurricane of sorts with unimaginable collections coming in. As a matter of fact this is a good trending evidenced so far where the collections have seen steady momentum being gathered with every passing day. That also gives an indication that collections would stay on to be stable during the weekdays as well, though one would still want to wait and watch till Tuesday before passing the final verdict. That said, the film is a Hit for sure and what one waits to see is if a Superhit tag is awaiting the sci-fi action thriller as well.

For Akshay Kumar though, these Sunday numbers are the biggest ever that a film of his has ever scored. So far, the biggest ever day that the superstar has enjoyed was with Gold which had collected 25.25 crore on its opening day. That number has been left behind now and with this a new benchmark has been set for the actor to surpass with films to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder