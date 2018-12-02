2.0 Box Office Collections Day 4 (Hindi) Early Trends: Weekend Ends On A High Note!

2.0 Box Office Collections Day 4 (Hindi) Early Trends: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 released on November 29, 2018 and it has been doing wonders at the box office. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 has been widely appreciated and accepted by the audiences. The top notch action and spectacular VFX have attracted the audiences in huge numbers.

Though the film didn’t collect a big number on its opening day, but it has surely bounced high on its 4th day. The film currently stands at the total of 63.25 crores (Hindi version).

Speaking about the early trends, the film has collected in the range of 30-32 crores, which is a huge number. If we go by these trends, the film will stand at the total collection of 93-95 crores. Well, these numbers are a proof that good content will always work no matter what and the year 2018 has been a greatest example of this.

Recently, at the trailer launch of 2.0, Shankar revealed how 3.0 is already planned. But in an exclusive interview to Mumbai Mirror, he talked further about it & said, “We definitely plan to make 3.0 but I can’t think of this franchise without Rajini sir. He’s the only name that comes to my mind when I think of Chitti.”

2.0 is a sci-fi action thriller and a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The movie is directed by maverick director S.Shankar, who is known as a pioneer of vigilante films in Tamil. It features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles.