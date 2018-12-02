2.0 Box Office: 3 Day MAMMOTH Total VS The Top Runners Of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan!

2.0 Box Office: 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, is enjoying a splendid journey at the box office. The movie maniacs are in the awe of the VFX and high-end technologies, which is the heart and soul of the movie.

After taking a terrific start by raking 64 crores* nett on opening day, the movie further added another 48 crores* nett on day 2. The collections jumped on the third day and garnered 55 crores* nett, thus posting a huge total of 167 crores* nett in three days. With such kind figures coming in, the movie has surpassed the highest 3-day collections of Khans. Let’s take a look at it:

Salman Khan (Tiger Zinda Hai)

This action thriller marked the second collaboration of Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar, after blockbuster Sultan. Tiger Zinda Hai took a huge opening by raking 36 crores nett on the first day. Due to positive word-of-mouth amongst the masses, the collections saw a substantial rise by taking a total to 114.93 crores nett in three days.

Shah Rukh Khan (Happy New Year)

This heist-comedy film directed by Farah Khan still remains the highest opener and weekend grosser for Shah Rukh Khan. The movie saw one of best openings in the history of Bollywood, only next to Thugs Of Hindostan. It made a collection of 44.97 crores nett on opening day and raked 108.86 crores nett over three days, despite average to negative word-of-mouth.

Aamir Khan (Dhoom 3)

Dhoom 3 holds the record of highest weekend grosser for Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. After taking an opening of 36 crores on the first day, the movie made a total sum of 107 crores nett in its normal 3-day weekend.