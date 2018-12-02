2.0 Box Office Day 3 Hindi: All Set To Enter 100 Crore Club!

2.0 Box Office Day 3 Hindi: Hindi version of Shankar’s 2.0 is doing well at the Box Office. Growth on Saturday was of paramount importance to indicate a good run and this is what happened as 25 crore came in. Given the fact that Thursday was 20.25 crore and Friday was 18 crore, a jump like this spells good news for the sci-fi action drama.

The film has collected 63.25 crore so far and Sunday is still remaining. This means the film can expect a bountiful extended weekend. Even stable collections today with no major jump would take the film really close to the 90 crore mark and that would be a good haul for the film. Post that it is a given that the film will enter 100 Crore Club on Monday.

The interesting thing about 2.0 is that it is doing better business in Hindi when compared to the South versions where one expected a much higher haul. Given the fact that the film is led by Rajinikanth, there was always a calculated assumption that audiences down South will lap it up with glee, and Hindi collections would be an added bonus. Not that the film is not doing well in the South languages. However in relative terms the collections should have been in a higher proportion.

As of now, while it is a wait and watch scenario to predict the eventual verdict of the South versions, Akshay Kumar’s Hindi version should emerge as a good success. That makes it quite clear that the market which the superstar commands is ensuring steady footfalls all over again for yet another film of his.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources