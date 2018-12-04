Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar Scores His 10th Century With 2.0 [Hindi], Is Next Only To Salman Khan Who Has 13 Centuries

Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar is continuing his fantastic run of scoring back to back centuries. With an exception of PadMan which couldn’t cover the distance, Akshay Kumar has seen a flurry of 100 Crore Club films, especially during last couple of years. While Gold was his last century a few months back, 2.0 [Hindi] has done the trick as well, hence turning out to be 10th century for the superstar.

This is how the lifetime numbers of each of his centuries looks like:

2.0 [Hindi] – 111 crore (5 days)

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 134.25 crore

Rowdy Rathore – 133 crore

Airlift – 129 crore

Rustom – 128 crore

ZeroJolly LLB 2 – 117 crore

Housefull 2 – 116 crore

Holiday – 113 crore

Housefull 3 – 109 crore

Gold – 105 crore

As can be seen, the record of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha would be broken in a matter of just a couple of days and that would make 2.0 as Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser till date. From there, the journey towards the 200 Crore Club will begin.

Moreover, he is also next only to Salman Khan when it comes to being a prolific century accumulator. Salman Khan leads with 13 centuries, Akshay Kumar has 10 to his name, Ajay Devgn has 8 while Shah Rukh Khan has 7 centuries. In the coming weeks, Ajay Devgn is set to extend his century run to 9 with Total Dhamaal while Shah Rukh Khan too would make it one up with Zero. However, Akshay Kumar would be back soon enough with Kesari and that would make his come further close to Salman Khan with 11 centuries expected to be on his name.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder