Box Office: With Zero, Shah Rukh Khan Set For His BIGGEST Opening Since Happy New Year

The D-day is just a few hours away and it is going to be exciting times indeed for Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L. Rai and their entire team of Zero. This one is clearly a biggie in the making and of course a lot is stake for all involved. While this appears like a film which would grow pretty well basis word of mouth and critical acclaim, an added bonus would be a huge opening as well.

Of late, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t quite set records when it comes to the first day numbers of his films. In fact his long standing record of Happy New Year was very recently quashed by Thugs of Hindostan. Though one doesn’t quite see any of these two numbers been challenged tomorrow once the film hits the screens, at the bare minimum the superstar would be looking at Zero taking the second best opening at least during the last few years.

Let’s take a look at some of the best opening numbers that Shah Rukh Khan films have scored over the last few years:

Happy New Year – 42.60 crore (Hindi)

Chennai Express – 33.10 crore

Dilwale – 21.8 crore

Raees – 20.42 crore

Fan – 19.20 crore

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crore

As can be seen, his last release Jab Harry Met Sejal was disappointing with a relatively low number been gathered. However, even on clash his films (Dilwale v/s Bajirao Mastani, Raees v/s Kaabil) did score well on the first day. As for Fan, it too did reasonably well on the opening Friday considering its offbeat subject. However, the films that took universally excellent opening were Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Considering the fact that Zero is being touted to open around the 35 crore mark, Shah Rukh Khan could well be seeing a biggie all over again.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!